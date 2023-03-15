Ladies' night raises nearly £3,000 for NSPCC

The NSPCC’s Shrewsbury District charity fundraiser at the Riverbank restaurant at Victoria Quay in Shrewsbury took place on March 2.
Overall, 120 women attended the event, including members of the NSPCC from Shrewsbury who all enjoyed glasses fizz and canapés while raising much-needed funds for the charity.
Organisers say that the event raised £2877.50 for the NSPCC.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "The NSPCC would like to thank everyone who organised the event and took part in this fabulous fundraiser."