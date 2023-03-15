Ladies' night raises nearly £3,000 for NSPCC

NSPCC fundraisers (left to right) Caz Lincoln, Kate Bourne, Catherine Gray, Adriana Marshall, Julie Otter (Joint Chairman), Karen Miller, Jacqui Williams (Treasurer), Sue Skinner (Joint Chairman), Mandy Armstrong (Treasurer)

The NSPCC’s Shrewsbury District charity fundraiser at the Riverbank restaurant at Victoria Quay in Shrewsbury took place on March 2.

Overall, 120 women attended the event, including members of the NSPCC from Shrewsbury who all enjoyed glasses fizz and canapés while raising much-needed funds for the charity.

Organisers say that the event raised £2877.50 for the NSPCC.