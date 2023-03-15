Notification Settings

Ladies' night raises nearly £3,000 for NSPCC

By Richard WilliamsShrewsbury

A ladies' night at a popular restaurant in Shropshire has raised almost £3,000 for a children's charity.

NSPCC fundraisers (left to right) Caz Lincoln, Kate Bourne, Catherine Gray, Adriana Marshall, Julie Otter (Joint Chairman), Karen Miller, Jacqui Williams (Treasurer), Sue Skinner (Joint Chairman), Mandy Armstrong (Treasurer)
The NSPCC’s Shrewsbury District charity fundraiser at the Riverbank restaurant at Victoria Quay in Shrewsbury took place on March 2.

Overall, 120 women attended the event, including members of the NSPCC from Shrewsbury who all enjoyed glasses fizz and canapés while raising much-needed funds for the charity.

Organisers say that the event raised £2877.50 for the NSPCC.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "The NSPCC would like to thank everyone who organised the event and took part in this fabulous fundraiser."

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

