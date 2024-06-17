Fire crew scrambled as water leaks from washing machine into electrics of flat below
A fire crew was scrambled to reports of a flood affecting electrics.
By David Tooley
One appliance was sent from Shrewsbury fire station to The Paddocks, in Shrewsbury, at 10.24am on Monday .
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said they found a "small amount of water leaking into a property from a washing machine in the flat above.
The crew turned the water off, isolated the electrics and sent their incident stop message at 11am.