Fire crew scrambled as water leaks from washing machine into electrics of flat below

One appliance was sent from Shrewsbury fire station to The Paddocks, in Shrewsbury, at 10.24am on Monday .

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said they found a "small amount of water leaking into a property from a washing machine in the flat above.

The crew turned the water off, isolated the electrics and sent their incident stop message at 11am.