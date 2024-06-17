Shrewsbury doughnut store re-brand a success as it starts selling 'UK first'

Shrewsbury's Dipp'd - formerly called Planet Doughnut - offered free chocolate chip cookies to the first 100 customers at its grand opening on Wednesday, June 12.

The chain also gave away 10 gold cards which entitles them to a free box of cookies, doughnuts or brownies once a month for a year.

The firm had previously revealed that a number of its stores operated by a franchise were closing, but its Shrewsbury, Telford and Chester shops would remain open, under the new brand.

Dipp'd produces around 10,000 doughnuts a day and sells authentic American sugar cookies, as well as doughnuts and brownies. Each cookie is hand-decorated to order in-store and dipping sauces are also available in their range.