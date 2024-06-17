Portrait to historic figure to be unveiled for battle anniversary

The portrait, of Sir Henry Percy, also known as Harry Hotspur, will be revealed on the anniversary of The Battle of Shrewsbury on July 21.

Welsh artist Stephen Hopper, known for his landscapes and portraiture, has painted a life-sized portrait of Harry Hotspur – the first such portrait of one of England’s most important historical figures.

Hotspur, made famous by Shakespeare and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, was not just a rebel, but a diplomat, courtier and a relentlessly ambitious nobleman.

He lost his life fighting against Henry IV at the Battle of Shrewsbury in 1403.

Following a unveiling at Alnwick Castle, Hotspur’s home, the painting will be revealed in Shrewsbury – where Hotspur lost his life.

The unveiling will take place at St Mary Magdalene’s Church, near Battlefield, at 2pm on Sunday July 21.

There will be a short memorial to the dead of the battle, the unveiling of the portrait and a tour of the church, followed by a short Battlefield Walk.

Entry to the event is free and parking is available nearby – though not at the Church.