Some Shropshire firefighters to use body worn video cameras for incidents

By David Tooley

Some firefighters in Shropshire will start to wear body worn video cameras at incidents over the next couple of months.

An Oswestry fire engine. Picture: Shrospshire Fire & Rescue Service
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service say they will help in protecting the public and staff as well as providing valuable evidence and learning opportunities.

The service says the cameras will be deployed in "certain operations" and footage will be used for incident monitoring, fire investigation and fire safety enforcement. They will be given to incident commanders, training instructors and protection officers.

A body warn camera. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Dan Quinn, said: “Body worn video has already been introduced in a number of fire services around the country and has proved invaluable as an independent witness collecting evidence during incidents and investigations, as well as bringing an enhanced level of tactical awareness from the incident ground, enabling more effective decision-making.

“We are pleased to have made the investment in this technology and look forward to implementing the cameras in the near future.”

Footage and audio recorded by the cameras will be uploaded to a secure Cloud-based storage system and kept for no longer than 30 days.

The service has a privacy policy that manages personal data which can be read here: www.shropshirefire.gov.uk/site-help/privacy-policy

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

