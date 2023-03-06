Notification Settings

'What he would've wanted': Dozens of cars turned out for funeral of young man killed on A5

Family and friends of a young car fan killed in a crash on the A5 filled Shrewsbury’s streets with a procession he “would have been proud of”.

The funeral procession of Callum Powell, a Morrisons delivery driver and car fan, went past the Shrewsbury Town football ground
The funeral procession of Callum Powell, a Morrisons delivery driver and car fan, went past the Shrewsbury Town football ground

Callum Powell, 24, from Ruyton XI Towns, was a delivery driver for Morrisons and was involved in a collision with a lorry at Nesscliffe in the early hours of January 23.

Friends and family of the car-mad Cal, who has been described by friends and family as generous, selfless and modest, wanted to ensure he was given a fitting send-off.

Callum, an active member of the car enthusiasts’ 10PMClub, loved nothing more than tinkering with cars – having owned 19 in his short life.

Callum Powell. Family picture

The funeral, on Saturday saw dozens of mourners in over 100 vehicles of all shapes, sizes and ages join the family procession and undertake an 11-mile journey from Nesscliffe services to Shrewsbury Town Football Club in Oteley Road.

Speaking in the lead-up, Sophie Rickman, a friend of the family, said: “Cal would love to see us shut down the roads of Shrewsbury!

“He was one of the most selfless people,” she later explained.

A Morrisons delivery van, the type Callum used to drive, was part of the procession

“He never thought about himself. He was constantly rescuing friends that had broken down, helping fix their cars. He just loved his cars, he was absolutely car mad.

“The procession was incredible, there were around 130 vehicles in the end.

“Motorbikes, really old cars, new flashy cars, everything. He would’ve loved it.”

The service itself, away from the roaring engines, was a more modest affair. Sophie explained: “It was short and simple, it’s exactly what he would’ve wanted. He hated the attention, it was perfect.”

Car drivers gathered at Nescliffe Services and joined the funeral car as it passed

Afterwards, mourners gathered at the wake where they released balloons from one of Cal’s beloved cars.

Callum is survived by his parents Sandra and Tony and his sister Rachel.

A gofundme page raising money to gift to the family has raised more than £6,400 towards a goal of £8,000.

The coffin had cars on it while a floral display was made into a BMW steering wheel

An additional £1,890 was raised at a 10PMClub car meet at the end of January.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and released on bail on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident.

