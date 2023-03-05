Notification Settings

Fire alerts turn out to be false alarms in Telford and Shrewsbury incidents

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

Steam from a detector head set off an automatic fire alarm at a hospital in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital stock
Royal Shrewsbury Hospital stock

Two engines were dispatched from the county town's fire station to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital at 5.38am.

When they got to Mytton Oak Road they found it was a false alarm.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident was a false alarm caused by steam from a detector head. No action required by Fire Service."

The fire crews stood down at 5.56am.

On Saturday evening two fire engines from Telford Central were scrambled to TGI Fridays in Southwater Square to an automatic fire alarm at 9.17pm. That, too was a false alarm and the crews were stood down 15 minutes later.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

