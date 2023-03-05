Fire alerts turn out to be false alarms in Telford and Shrewsbury incidents

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital stock

Two engines were dispatched from the county town's fire station to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital at 5.38am.

When they got to Mytton Oak Road they found it was a false alarm.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident was a false alarm caused by steam from a detector head. No action required by Fire Service."

The fire crews stood down at 5.56am.