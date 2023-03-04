Leader hails 'amazing' support for forces ahead of military match day featuring astronaut Tim Peake

Astronaut Tim Peake will land a helicopter in the centre circle and deliver the match ball. Picture: Ian Forshaw

Shrewsbury Town FC will host its special match day to honour those in the armed forces when the club welcomes Morecambe FC for a League One clash on March 11.

Major Peake, a former Army Apache pilot, will land a Juno aircraft in the centre circle and deliver the match ball. The retired astronaut, who trained to fly helicopters at RAF Shawbury, is also the Honorary Colonel of 9 Regiment Army Air Corps, which is part of No. 1 Flying Training School.

This will be the eighth year Town have held a military match day, and it has been revealed that as well as enjoying the match, supporters can spend time in the Forces Fan Park, where they can learn more about the armed forces, military charities. There will also be weaponry and equipment exhibitions and competitions. Entry to the Fan Park is free and it will be open to welcome visitors and fans before kick-off, from 1pm to 2.45pm.

The annual event will be hosted and organised by Shrewsbury Town in the Community and the Shropshire Armed Forces Covenant team.

Shropshire Council’s armed forces champion, Councillor Ian Nellins said: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club continues to show outstanding support to our armed forces personnel and veterans. Their annual Remembrance Match in November, the Tuesday afternoon veterans’ community sessions, and discounted (or free) match tickets for our armed forces and veterans all demonstrate Town's commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant. The 8th Annual Military Match Day is another example of the club’s amazing community support. This event also gives the armed forces the ability to display some of their skills and equipment to supporters before the match. On behalf of Shropshire Council and the Shropshire military community, I thank Shrewsbury Town Football Club for hosting the military match day, and for all their support throughout the year.”