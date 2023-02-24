Laugh till you Shrop at comedy event this weekend

The show takes place on Sunday

Kathy Rivett, 17, will not only be compere for the evening on Sunday but will also be making an appearance as one of the acts on the night.

The talented Shrewsbury teenager organised the first comedy night at the club in January and that event raised about £238 for the Food Bank.

She said: "I started performing in June 2022 and now try to do one gig each month although that is difficult at the moment.

"I am currently trying to work out what time I have as I am studying for A-levels and taking art and graphics for my studies while also trying to fit in my comedy work.

"It has been difficult as I have to rely on my parents to drive me around to different places.

"I decided to organise the comedy nights as there seemed to be no openings for me to try out my comedy routines.

"I love stand-up comedy and realised that there was nothing locally where new comedians could showcase there work.

"It was really frustrating trying to find local gigs to perform so I decided to host my own.

"I suppose that I enjoy the comedy routines of James Acaster and my dream would be to become a full-time comedienne but I am covering myself by doing my studies.

"There will be several acts on the night and these will see Danielle Frances, James Brogan, Alex Alcock, Therun Chelley, the double act of Lloyd Williams and Gurps Cheema and Gareth Williams taking to the stage.

"Tickets cost £4 and the doors open at 7pm for performances to start at 7.30pm.

"They can be bought through Laugh 'Til You Shrop on Eventbrite although people will be able to pay on the door.