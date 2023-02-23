Shropshire day celebrates the very best of the county and its character

Pete Beddows says he loves Bridgnorth and loves Shropshire

From the hills of the south of the county to the meres and mosses of the north and the picturesque towns throughout, the aim of the day it to proclaim Shropshire's beauty and character.

Campaigners fighting to save Shrewsbury's Shirehall building said they were disappointed that a flag wasn't raised at the home of Shropshire Council.

Instead Shropshire Council chairman, Vince Hunt, raised the Shropshire flag at Shrewsbury Castle where it remained throughout the day.

It's leader, Lezley Picton, also took to social media to celebrate why the council deserves its own day and say which the county is special.

Founder member of Save our Shirehall, John Crowe said: "It really is a very sad reflection when Shropshire Council can't be bothered on 'Shropshire Day', to recognise our County's civic and municipal centre which continues to serve us all with full Council meetings, committee meetings and departments at work."

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: “We welcome Shropshire Day to celebrate everything our fantastic county has to offer.

“Shropshire boasts an exceptionally rich history, ranging from Iron Age hillforts to mediaeval castles, to our canals. Our magnificent scenery runs from the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, to the Long Mynd, and up to the tranquil Meres and Mosses. There is always a busy diary of cultural events to be enjoyed across our communities.

“I think it is sometimes worth taking a step back and looking at our fabulous county through the eyes of a visitor with the view to discovering new opportunities.”

The county day was chosen in honour of St Milburga, Benedictine abbess of Wenlock Priory and daughter of Merewath, King of the Mercian sub-kingdom of Magonsaete. St Milburga died on 23rd Feb 727 and this day is celebrated as her feast day.

Wenlock Priory.

Shropshire Day falls on the feast day of St Milburga, Abbess of Wenlock priory, who died on 23 February 715. The ruins of Wenlock Abbey still stand in Much Wenlock and offer a glimpse into life in St Milburga’s time.

Shrewsbury's Greek Orthodox Church organised a pilgrimage to Much Wenlock starting in Ironbridge and finishing at the ruins of Wenlock Priory.

It is said of St Milburga that she had a special relationship with geese. Once, when hordes of geese were eating the abbey’s crops, she politely asked them to leave and they all flew away. On another occasion she was alerted by flocks of geese calling under her window warning of a Viking invasion.