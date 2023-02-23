Council programme up for national award

Some of the healthy lives team at Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council said the 'progressive and empowering' initiative has been shortlisted for a Local Government Chronicle (LGC) award in the ‘Public Health’ category.

Each year, Shropshire Council’s social prescribing programme offers people the opportunity to take part in a range of social activities to benefit their physical and mental health, including gardening schemes and creative classes.

People work with specially-trained healthy lives advisers, and an evaluation has shown that the programme has resulted in a 40 per cent reduction in GP visits.

The programme has been extended to reach children and young people.

Claire Sweeney, healthy lives team manager said: "I am extremely proud and delighted that the joint working of the whole team, and our partners, has been recognised by being shortlisted for this award. By working together, we have been able to make a difference and support people to make positive changes in their lives.”

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and communities, said: “The healthy lives team at Shropshire Council have wholeheartedly embraced the fantastic potential of social prescribing, and their enthusiasm for the programme has already reaped great rewards for the community.

“It is right that their hard work, positive attitude and commitment to doing things differently is acknowledged in this way. I wish them lots of luck for the next stage of the awards.”