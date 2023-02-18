Traffic calming and repairs to force the closure of Shrewsbury roads this week

Two roads in Shrewsbury will be closed this week

In Shrewsbury, Shropshire Council has said that Featherbed Lane will be closed to allow for work on the completion of a traffic calming scheme.

It will mean that drivers will not be able to use the road between 9.30am and 4pm for five days from Monday.

An alternative route via Featherbed Lane, Battlefield Road, and Sundorne Road, will be available.

Elsewhere in the county town, repairs to a defective road reinstatement will take place later this week.

Because of the work traffic will not be able to use Upper Road and Vicarage road, Shrewsbury, for a day on Thursday.

At the same time the one way system on Upper Road between Meole Crescent and Mill Road will be suspended.

The one way system on Vicarage Road will also be suspended for access purposes only.

Meanwhile, work to fit a new water connection will lead to a road closure for several days.

Severn Trent Water will be putting in the connection in Linley Terrace, Pontesbury.

It means that the road will be shut to drivers for a total of three days from Wednesday.