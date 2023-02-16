Notification Settings

'Dangerous' storm-damaged tree had to be cut back to avoid heavy branches falling

By Nick Humphreys
Shrewsbury

A "dangerous" storm-damaged tree had to be trimmed down to avoid heavy branches falling on members of the public.

The tree had to be cut back after storm damage. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council
Shrewsbury Town Council staff chopped the mature poplar tree back at the Rea Brook nature reserve after the damage was spotted.

The trunk has been left as a "monolith" to be a habitat for bats and other wildlife creatures.

Jim Goldsmith, countryside and green space manager for the council, said: “The tree sustained damage from a recent storm with a large limb having been snapped out from the top of the tree, leaving a large wound and an uneven crown.

“After we had undertaken a survey of the damage, we discovered that the nature of the wound meant there was a danger of the remaining branches falling onto a public right of way. As a result, we took the decision to remove that danger.”

The work was carried out by staff using a 26m mobile elevated work platform on tracks. Mr Goldsmith added: “With the recent dry conditions, damage to the ground was minimised.

“As part of our countryside unit policy, the tree trunk has been left as a ‘monolith’ which will provide a habitat for wildlife in the area, including bats.”

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

