"Coronation Girls" planning school reunion in Shrewsbury 70 years on

A reunion is being planned for the Coronation Class of 1953

Seventy years on from the days of the old school yard at Shrewsbury's Priory County Grammar School for Girls, a get together is being planned for March 30.

Author and organiser Judy Arliss, 80, lives in Copthorne now but well recalls her days at the Priory School in Longden Road.

Ms Arliss said: "The Coronation Girls went to the school from 1953 to 1960. We started in the year of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and this year will be the coronation of her son King Charles II.

"We are all in our 80s now and are looking to meet on March 30. It would be lovely to also meet any of the teachers, but of course they will be a lot older than us."

The school's alumni will be be meeting at the end of March to be shown around their old chalking grounds.

"We will be having food but no alcohol... perhaps that's for later," said Ms Arliss.

Ms Arliss said there might be a £12 charge for a cream tea and she needs to know who is coming by March 25.