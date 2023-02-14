Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful, kind, happy and loving person’ Lily-May, 17, who died in Shawbury crash

Family photo

Lily-May Vaughan, 17, sadly died had been involved in a collision on the A53 near Shawbury on Saturday February 4.

In a statement the family said: "We are heartbroken following the incident and the loss of our angel Lily-May.

"She was a beautiful, kind, happy, caring and loving person who leaves behind a family that loves her dearly and who'll will miss her each and every day she is no longer with us.

"We are still coming to terms with the devastating loss of a 17-year-old young lady with the world at her feet and we ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time whilst the police continue their investigation.”

A boy, also 17, was airlifted to hospital with 'serious injuries' after the two-car crash near to the A53 but there is no update on his condition.

The crash on an unnamed road just off the A53 at Shawbury Heath at 12.10pm on Saturday, February 4, involving 'persons trapped'.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Midlands Air Ambulance and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

Officers launched an appeal for witnesses following the fatal collision.

PC Paul Glanville, of the Operations Policing Unit said “Our thoughts are with the families involved especially that of the young woman.