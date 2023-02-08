Shrewsbury Relief Road plans move a step closer after Council addresses environmental concerns

An artist's impression of how the Shewsbury North West Relief Road will look

The additions to the authority's original planning application for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road will mean that it will be at least another 60 days before the Council's planning committee can consider the scheme.

The new road, which will provide a new, single carriageway road linking the northern and western parts of Shrewsbury, has already been hit with delays

The application was originally expected to go before the council's planning committee at the end of 2021 – but the scheme still has not been considered by councillors.

One of the main reasons for the delay has been the Environment Agency asking for more detail on the proposals.

Shropshire Council has now provided answers to points raised by the Environment Agency and Natural England, in particular about the effect the road would have on their specific areas of interest.

The additions mean that the application is open again for public comments for 30 days, and new comments relevant to this new technical information added to the application can now be made.

The application and the additional information can be seen on the planning webpage and by searching for application number 21/00924/EIA, which also explains how further comments can be submitted.

After the 30-day period and if no further material issues arise, it is expected that the planning application will come to Northern Planning Committee for consideration in the spring.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet lead for highways, said: “This is the next procedural step in the planning process, and we must ensure that people have the opportunity to comment on this new information that has been added to the application.

“Once this consultation period is complete we are confident that the application for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road can then come to committee for determination.

“This an issue in which there is considerable public interest and, as soon as the next step of the process is confirmed, we will be ensuring that this is well publicised.”

When built the North West Relief Road will include a new bridge over the River Severn and its flood plain, and a new bridge over the Shrewsbury-Chester railway line.