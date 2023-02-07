School pupils link hands to symbolise start of Children's Mental Health Week.

All 338 pupils at Prestfelde School, Shrewsbury, created circles to signify unity and coming together for mental health awareness week.

Youngsters at Prestfelde School in Shrewsbury started the week by joining hands for a symbolic gesture of togetherness – with all of the school's 338 pupils linking hands and creating circles.

They will continue with a host of activities throughout the week designed to encourage children – and adults, to consider how people can make meaningful connections that support mental health.

Run by children’s mental health charity Place2Be to raise awareness of the importance of children’s and young people’s mental health, the theme of Children’s Mental Health Week 2023 is 'Let’s Connect'.

As a part of the week a well-being mentor will be appointed for each year group in Senior Prestfelde.

The individuals will be a well-being point of contact for their peers, working alongside staff to promote and champion positive well-being throughout the school.

Sara Williams, SEN and Well-being TA at Prestfelde said: "By taking part in this national campaign, we hope to educate the children and their families on what small things they can do to help themselves and others to maintain positive mental-health.

"Bringing the whole school together to launch Children’s Mental Health Week at Prestfelde was just one the activities we have planned.