The alarm was raised at Whitehouse Gardens in Shrewsbury on Thursday evening at 6.50pm.

A fire crew from Shrewsbury was quickly on scene to put out the blaze in 20 minutes.

Also at the scene were the police.

At about the same time a fire crew from Ludlow was dealing with a chimney fire.

Firefighters were on the scene at New Buildings in the town for an hour after the 999 calls was made at 6.45pm.