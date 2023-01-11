Health crisis 'unbearable' says councillor ahead of Shrewsbury vigil

Councillor Kate Halliday

Salopians will gather outside the Shrewsbury Conservatives office in Meadow Place next Wednesday, January 18 to show support for NHS workers.

There will be similar events outside Tory offices in Ludlow, Wellington and Telford, all starting at 5.30pm.

It will coincide with the Royal College of Nursing's second phase of strike action on January 18 and 19, which is likely to include Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Councillor Kate Halliday, Labour representative in Belle Vue, Shrewsbury, said: “The situation is unbearable, there are long. waits for ambulances and the NHS is under huge threat.

"We need to give a unified message across Shropshire for action to be taken. Please come along and show solidarity for our NHS and NHS workers."

Julia Evans, Green councillor for Radbrook, Shrewsbury, added: “This is the time to save the NHS and show how precious it is to everyone. Too long has it been underfunded and badly managed.