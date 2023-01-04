'A true gentleman' - Shropshire County Show stalwart Lance will be 'greatly missed'

Lance Jackson (right) with Ian Bebbington

Lance Jackson, chair of the board of trustees of the West Midlands Agricultural Society, has died aged 77.

In his role with the society, which runs the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, Lance was a key figure in the running of the Shropshire County Show, as well as several other major events at the venue.

He had a host of other important roles over the years, and was described as a "good friend" by colleagues who will "miss him greatly".

Lance, from Lea Cross, worked for the West Shropshire Water Board and then Severn Trent Water for 23 years before setting up his own business as a health and safety consultant - Badger Safety Services - in 1997.

In 1995 he joined the Mid Shropshire Vintage Club (MSVC) as club secretary, a position he held for nearly 30 years.

Richard Haynes, chair of the Mid Shropshire Vintage Club, said: “He took up the position as club secretary from the start and was still holding this position.

“Lance ensured that the club was up to date with all new procedures and policies, and with his vast health and safety knowledge, Lance made sure everyone was safe.

“Having worked alongside Lance whilst l have been chairman, l have found his professionalism second to none, but also he had become a good friend, many times l would ask for guidance either through professional or private.

“He will be sorely missed and has been taken too early, a true gentleman in all ways; we will miss his dedication, professionalism and humour.”

Lance joined the trustee board of the West Midlands Agricultural Society in July 2011 and took up the post of chair of trustees in March 2014, a role he still held.

Ian Bebbington, CEO of the West Mid Showground, said: “I have worked side by side with Lance for many years after taking up the post here at the showground.

“He has worked tirelessly for the society, supporting the staff, helping to set up and look after our events, heading up the Shropshire County Show organisation, and so much more. As chair of the society, he has led us through many tough times, and we have been so lucky to have him.

“As well as working alongside Lance over the years, he has become a great friend, not only to me but to the other members of the trustee board and many of our event organisers - we will miss him greatly.”

A huge part of Scouting in Shropshire, Lance began scouting in February 1968 and, more than 50 years later, was still active in the movement.

He held a variety of roles at 23rd Shrewsbury, most recently as deputy group scout leader, and he was also a county training advisor. In 2012 he was awarded the Bar to the Award for Merit for Outstanding Service.