Shrewsbury takeaway ordered to make 'major' improvements after zero food hygiene rating

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A Shrewsbury takeaway has been ordered to make major improvements after it received a zero food hygiene rating.

Flaming Great in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.
Flaming Great in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.

Flaming Great, in Abbey Foregate, was handed the lowest possible score when inspectors visited recently.

The food safety officer's report says the takeaway must make major improvements in the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

It has also been ordered to make big changes to its management of food safety, including putting a system of checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and to give the food safety officer confidence that standards will be maintained in future

Improvements are also necessary, according to the officer, to make the building cleaner and in better condition. Measures include having an appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.

The inspection was carried out on November 23 last year. At its previous four inspections in 2021, 2018, 2017 and 2016 the takeaway was handed a rating of four out of five - a score considered "good" by the Food Standards Agency. Flaming Great is open every day from 3pm to 3am.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

