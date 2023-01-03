Shrewsbury takeaway ordered to make 'major' improvements after zero food hygiene rating

Flaming Great in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.

Flaming Great, in Abbey Foregate, was handed the lowest possible score when inspectors visited recently.

The food safety officer's report says the takeaway must make major improvements in the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

It has also been ordered to make big changes to its management of food safety, including putting a system of checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and to give the food safety officer confidence that standards will be maintained in future

Improvements are also necessary, according to the officer, to make the building cleaner and in better condition. Measures include having an appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.