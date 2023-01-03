Notification Settings

Radio presenter and quizmaster Matthew Carr dies at 82

By Toby Neal

Tributes have been paid to former BBC Radio Shropshire presenter Matthew Carr, who has died at the age of 82.

BBC Radio Shropshire presenter Matthew Carr
BBC Radio Shropshire presenter Matthew Carr

He joined the station shortly after its launch and was well known for hosting the Country Music Show and "the toughest quiz on radio," The Wrekin Wrangler.

Matthew died at Radbrook Nursing Home and the funeral is on Monday, January 9, at Emstrey Crematorium at 4.15pm, with all welcome to attend.

BBC Radio Shropshire presenter Matthew Carr

"He will be best remembered perhaps for his soft Irish accent and his hilarious stories," the station said.

He retired in 2009 after 23 years of broadcasting, saying at the time: "I've had a fantastic run. For a former postman to end up doing this for so long and loving every minute of it has been a dream."

Beginning his career with the station in 1986, for a long time he combined his presenting work with his job as a postman in the Snailbeach and Stiperstones area. He had previously served in the RAF.

He started by presenting Matthew's Musical Miscellany before leading a country music show, and went on to become a regular presenter on Saturday and Sunday mornings. The Wrekin Wrangler quiz which he started was so popular that it continues to run.

Matthew at the microphone as he and colleagues celebrated the station's 10th birthday.

BBC Radio Shropshire breakfast presenter Adam Green said he had "happy memories" of him.

"He was gentle, intelligent and very, very funny," he said.

"He used to test the Wrekin Wrangler questions out on me when I worked on his show. He was always so thrilled when I got one right."

Matthew was husband of Pat, father of Sarah and the late Rebecca, and stepfather to Helen and Robert.

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford.

