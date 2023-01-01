Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury midnight runners bring in the New Year with a difference – and no hangover

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

More than 200 people brought in the New Year with a difference as they joined together for a midnight run around a Shropshire park.

People gathered at the Quarry in Shrewsbury to bring in the New Year with a midnight run
People gathered at the Quarry in Shrewsbury to bring in the New Year with a midnight run

The Quarry, in Shrewsbury, was the venue for the Run UK AC event – with runners given the choice of one two-and-a-half kilometre lap of the park, two laps for a five-kilometre run, or four for a midnight 10k.

It was the second year the event had taken place, with Peter Metcalfe, director with the organisers, saying they wanted to give people a different way to celebrate – without starting the new year with a hangover.

"We want to provide an alternative to going out drinking where people can be part of something," he said.

"We had people coming from Coventry, from Bristol. It hammered it down with rain when we were setting up but it was fine as soon as the run started."

People gathered at the Quarry in Shrewsbury to bring in the New Year with a midnight run

He added: "It is really fun, a different story to tell rather than I went and got drunk, and instead of waking up with a hangover and a lot less money you wake up feeling great.

"As soon as St Chad's chimed, fireworks went off all round – not organised by us, but it was really nice – there was music coming from the Boathouse pub.

"At the end there were people hanging around clapping other runners across the line."

Mr Metcalfe also praised the new lighting put in by Shrewsbury Town Council, which he said looked great as the runners set off on their laps of the course.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News