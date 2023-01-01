Shrewsbury midnight runners bring in the New Year with a difference – and no hangover

People gathered at the Quarry in Shrewsbury to bring in the New Year with a midnight run

The Quarry, in Shrewsbury, was the venue for the Run UK AC event – with runners given the choice of one two-and-a-half kilometre lap of the park, two laps for a five-kilometre run, or four for a midnight 10k.

It was the second year the event had taken place, with Peter Metcalfe, director with the organisers, saying they wanted to give people a different way to celebrate – without starting the new year with a hangover.

"We want to provide an alternative to going out drinking where people can be part of something," he said.

"We had people coming from Coventry, from Bristol. It hammered it down with rain when we were setting up but it was fine as soon as the run started."

He added: "It is really fun, a different story to tell rather than I went and got drunk, and instead of waking up with a hangover and a lot less money you wake up feeling great.

"As soon as St Chad's chimed, fireworks went off all round – not organised by us, but it was really nice – there was music coming from the Boathouse pub.

"At the end there were people hanging around clapping other runners across the line."