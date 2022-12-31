Catholics in Shropshire mourn death of former Pope Benedict, 95

Former Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The Rt Rev Mark Davies, the Catholic Bishop of Shrewsbury, was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010 and was able to spend 15 minutes with the leader discussing the situation in the diocese.

Bishop Davies said: “The Catholic community mourns the loss of Pope Benedict who is well remembered in our country for his 2010 visit to Great Britain.

“We met a gentle and serene pastor, a man of great learning and understanding of the modern world who spoke with clarity and courage amid the confusion of our times.

Roman Catholic Bishop Mark Davies.

“I was appointed Bishop of Shrewsbury by Pope Benedict and will always remember the 15 minutes I spent discussing the situation of the Shrewsbury Diocese with him.

“He spoke that day of the need of courage in giving witness to Christ. This was the courage we saw in Pope Benedict himself who was by nature reserved yet called to undertake great responsibilities in the Church and to give witness before the world. This witness will be enduring. May he rest in peace.”

Benedict XVI, who was the first pope to resign in 600 years, was aged 95 and the Vatican in Rome announced his death on Saturday.