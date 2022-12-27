Notification Settings

Dates revealed for public inquiry into Shropshire care village plan

By David Tooley

Residents are being invited to have their say at a public inquiry into proposals for a care village in Shropshire that may stretch to eight days of hearings.

Bespoke accommodation at a similar scheme run by LifeCare Residences in Hampshire
Developer Senescura has appealed to Whitehall after Shropshire Council planners rejected plans for 182 care lodges and apartments and a 75-bed nursing home at land off Ellesmere Road, Hencote.

An inspector has been appointed by the secretary of state and the appeal will be heard by way of a public inquiry from January 24 to 26, January 31 to February 2 and, if necessary, from February 7 and 8. It will be held at Shirehall, Shrewsbury.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "The inquiry is being held in person and anyone can visit to observe proceedings or to make their views about the application known to the inspector. It is also the intention that the event will be live streamed."

The developers say there is a need for care accommodation in the area. Opponents deny this, and this objection was supported by Shropshire Council.

Learn more at shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/public-inquiry-land-off-ellesmere-road-hencote-shrewsbury.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

