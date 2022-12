Christmas bin collection days across Shropshire and Powys as dates change over next two weeks

Bins will be collected on a different day over the Christmas period.

Over the festive period, household rubbish and recycling will be collected a day earlier or later than usual.

Household recycling centres will also be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Shropshire

Changes start on Saturday, December 24 and end on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Most collections will be one day later than normal, with one exception – collections that would normally be made on Monday, December 26 will be made earlier, on December 24.

Collections will return to normal from Monday, January 9.

Monday, December 26 - collected Saturday, December 24 (earlier collection)

Tuesday, December 27 - collected Wednesday, December 28 (later collection)

Wednesday, December 28 - collected Thursday, December 29 (later collection)

Thursday, December 29 - collected Friday, December 30 (later collection)

Friday, December 30 - collected Saturday, December 31 (later collection)

Monday, January 2 - collected Tuesday, January 3 (later collection)

Tuesday, January 3 - collected Wednesday, January 4 (later collection)

Wednesday, January 4 - collected Thursday, January 5 (later collection)

Thursday, January 5 - collected Friday, January 6 (later collection)

Friday, January 6 - collected Saturday, January 7 (later collection)

Telford & Wrekin

The council website says some collections will be earlier or later, with changes starting from Saturday, December 24.

Collection days return to normal on Monday, January 9.

Monday, December 26 - collected Saturday, December 24 (earlier collection)

Tuesday, December 27 - collected Wednesday, December 28 (later collection)

Wednesday, December 28 - collected Thursday, December 29 (later collection)

Thursday, December 29 - collected Friday, December 30 (later collection)

Friday, December 30 - collected Saturday, December 31 (later collection)

Monday, January 2 - collected Tuesday, January 3 (later collection)

Tuesday, January 3 - collected Wednesday, January 4 (later collection)

Wednesday, January 4 - collected Thursday, January 5 (later collection)

Thursday, January 5 - collected Friday, January 6 (later collection)

Friday, January 6 - collected Saturday, January 7 (later collection)

Powys

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said: "Our crews are always so hard working, especially in the recent difficult circumstances faced by the service due to staff shortages, often working long hours to try and ensure rounds are completed, and bins are emptied.

"With collections scheduled throughout the festive period, we are encouraging households to make use of the service and reduce, reuse, and recycle as much of their household waste as possible.

"We all generate more waste than normal over Christmas and New Year, but most of it can be recycled - tin foil, food, glass jars and bottles, real Christmas trees, plain Christmas cards and wrapping paper, batteries, plastic pots, and bottles."

Monday, December 26 - Tuesday, December 27 (earlier collection)

Tuesday, December 27 - collected Wednesday, December 28 (later collection)

Wednesday, December 28 - collected Thursday, December 29 (later collection)

Thursday, December 29 - collected Friday, December 30 (later collection)

Friday, December 30 - collected Saturday, December 31 (later collection)

Monday, January 2 - no change

Tuesday, January 3 - no change

Wednesday, January 4 - no change

Thursday, January 5 - no change