Group to be set up to deliver safety measures after Shrewsbury river tragedies

Water safety message in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council recently published a river safety report in which a number of suggestions for fresh measures were made, including "Amsterdam-style" open-air urinals, more ladders, a review of lighting and more signage.

The report was commissioned after the deaths of two young men in the river earlier this year, and multiple river rescues.

Councillor Dean Carroll, the council's portfolio holder for growth, regeneration and housing, said at a cabinet meeting: "This is a more sombre and difficult report to move. This is something that has been developed with our partners.

"There are a considerable number of recommendations for work to be done across the water safety partnership.

"The other aspect that we will be considering is a water safety action group. Not all of these things [safety measures suggested in the report] are within the remit or gift of Shropshire Council to deliver."

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight said: "My thoughts are with the families. It must have made upsetting reading."

Councillor Julia Buckley read an email from Shrewsbury Town Council leader Alan Mosley, in which he said the town's authority welcomes the report. He also said the town council will be establishing its own river safety working group which will include family members of river tragedy victims and representation from the Make Our River Safer group.

The cabinet agreed to note the findings and the recommendations of the review, and to ask the existing Team Shrewsbury Group to establish a Water Safety Action Group to coordinate all partners in the review, detailed design and delivery of the proposed actions to be set out in an action plan, to improve river safety in Shrewsbury.

Other river safety recommendations in the report included edge delineation at Water Lane and between Greyfriars Bridge and the weir, the replacement of barriers which are below the standard heights, and to consider river safety when taking into account the Riverside development plans.

It is recommended that additional surveillance is considered to cover the area between Castle Walk bridge and the weir, and that general information boards are could be installed.