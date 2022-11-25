County MP visits RAF base during Falklands visit

Daniel Kawczynski on the trip to RAF Mount Pleasant

Shrewsbury & Atcham Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski, has been part of an all-party parliamentary group of MPs in a delegation visiting the islands to mark the anniversary of the 1982 conflict.

Earlier in the visit Mr Kawczynski attended a memorial service where Princess Anne laid a wreath at the 1982 Liberation Memorial in Port Stanley.

The MP said the commemoration had been followed by a visit to the RAF Mount Pleasant Complex.

During the visit they met British military staff from the different services and inspected the equipment deployed to the base.

The complex is the most recent purpose-built airfield in the RAF. It was opened to establish a fighter and transport presence in the Islands.

Currently based at Mount Pleasant are No 1435 Flight with four Typhoon FGR4, No 1312 Flight, with a Voyager tanker and an Atlas C1 (A400M).

During the trip to the base the Shrewsbury MP also met Major Long, who is serving at the complex, but is originally from Shrewsbury.

Speaking after the visit Mr Kawczynski said: "The existence of RAF Mount Pleasant Complex is a reminder of Britain’s unwavering commitment to defend the people of the Falkland Islands.

"I was proud to have visited this impressive site which is occupied by the best of Britain’s personnel and equipment."