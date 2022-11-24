Notification Settings

Best Exotic Marigold Hotel coming to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyTheatre & ComedyPublished: Last Updated:

Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn will be hosting a run of the stage production of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

The production is coming to Theatre Severn

Tessa Peake-Jones, from Only Fools and Horses, will be joined by Ruth Madoc, from Hi-de-Hi!, and Paul Nicholas, from Jesus Christ Superstar and EastEnders, for Deborah Moggach’s celebrated show.

Tessa Peake-Jones will perform as Evelyn, Ruth Madoc will appear as Muriel, and Paul Nicholas will play Douglas when the play comes to Shrewsbury from Tuesday, March 14, to Saturday, March 18, next year.

Based on the bestselling novel These Foolish Things by Deborah Moggach, which inspired a big screen production, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel takes audiences on a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they embark on a new life.

The luxury residence is far from the opulence they were promised, but as their lives begin to intertwine and they embrace the vibrancy of modern-day India, they are charmed in unexpected and life-changing ways.

The film The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, directed by John Madden, saw its UK theatrical release in 2012.

Within two weeks of its cinematic distribution, the film had topped the UK Box Office and went on to become a hit internationally, performing as one of the highest-grossing films of 2012 in the UK as well as in Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets for The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone on 01743 281281, and from the venue's box office.

