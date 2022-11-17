Church calls for tree-mendous Salopians to sponsor and decorate Christmas trees

Church wardens Sue Kelly (left) and Jo Hepper at St Chad's Church, Shrewsbury

St Chad's Church in Shrewsbury town centre will soon be taking delivery of trees from the RAF, and wardens are asking businesses to come and decorate them.

The annual Christmas tree festival will open on December 10, but anyone interested in decorating a tree is urged to get in touch as soon as they can. The church charges £50 per business to decorate their tree - which they can put personalised items and promotional leaflets on.

The idea is to raise money for the upkeep of the church, while giving firms the chance for thousands of eyeballs coming and going from the church for carol concerts and nativity plays to see their name.

Jo Hepper, church warden at St Chad's, said: "We need local businesses and organisations to sponsor a tree.

"We've had some really good ones in the past. Tanners Wines decorated theirs with little wine bottles, and the street pastors put little flip flops on theirs.

"It helps get the church through that period. Thousands of people come in here. It generates a lot of footfall."