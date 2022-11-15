Shropshire shows its support for The British Red Cross as £5,000 raised for charity

Issie Barrett and Tee Wright with some of the wares for sale

Julia Farrant, who is on the British Red Cross committee for Shropshire, said it was an 'amazing' day which was well-supported by local people and businesses.

The Red Cross Committee for Shropshire host a fashion lunch at Hencote in Shrewsbury.

The British Red Cross Fashion Show was held at Hencote, Shrewsbury on Monday afternoon and included lunch, drinks and an array of designer garments.

Although it was set up by the charity committee, representatives from Silver Pink Limited, Ella Cru, Cashmere, Crown Jewells and More Than A Sundae in Ellesmere were present and donated items.

From left: Charlie Bedell, Henrietta Pinney, Joanna Morris, Julie Farrant, Hanna Zarytska and Jayne Lampard

"It was amazing, we sold out, there were 150 people, there were people who were on the waiting list which is absolutely incredible and when Hanna gave her speech she had a standing ovation," Julia said.

The British Red Cross set up a Help for Ukraine appeal earlier this year to welcome families who had moved to the country after fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

From left: Helen Hurlstone, Denise Shaw, Julia Farrant, Sally Beswick and Camila Prowse

Hanna Zarytska, who is living with Julia in Market Drayton, is a refugee and Ukrainian radio presenter who moved to the UK with her son Roman.

Hanna gave a speech at the fashion show yesterday to thank the community in Shropshire for their support on behalf of all Ukrainians in the UK.

From left: Amie Beacock and Beccy Theodore-Jones - From Savills who sponsored the event.

She said in her speech: "On behalf of all Ukrainians in the UK, I want to thank everyone for your enormous support and generosity towards our nation – we all feel that you have been amazing.

"Having met our host family at Manchester Airport, we were taken to the Red Cross representatives who immediately wanted to make us feel welcome and offered us drinks and chocolate and then told us that we could have a SIM card (sponsored by the Red Cross) for six months so that we could stay in touch with our friends and family back in Ukraine – this has been invaluable.

From left: Veronica Lills, Debora Tritton (Area President for Red Cross) and Henrietta Pinney

"We were also given £50 per person which every Ukrainian in Britain receives from The Red Cross under The Homes for Ukraine programme.