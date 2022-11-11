Flipping great fun as Shrewsbury school kids make their own burgers in careers week trip

Coleham Primary School children went to Hickory's Smokehouse to learn about the hospitality trade

Coleham Primary School pupils went to Hickory's Smokehouse in Victoria Quay, Shrewsbury as part of their school careers week.

Hickory's was closed to customers so the children could take over the restaurant to learn all about the hospitality industry.

They learnt about staff training, employee benefits, had a tour of the bar and kitchens, worked the till, saw how they smoke their meat, designed a burger and quizzed the managers.

They returned back to school full of enthusiasm, clutching their company goody bags.

Deputy general manager Jay McDonnell said: “Hickory's love to give back and get involved with community initiatives so when Coleham Primary School contacted us for help with their careers week we were only too glad to help. It was the first time we have done something like this and we really enjoyed the children’s visit."

Pupil Kurt James, aged nine, said: “I want to work for Hickory's in the kitchen, I can do the marinade rub. They have great employee benefits and give their staff a bike so they can cycle to work.”

The school has organised career talks for all classes in school designed to showcase a variety of professions and inspire pupils from a young age.

Speakers included a fashion designer and clothing brand founder, an ex-Shrewsbury Town footballer, an author, a helicopter engineer, a dentist, a pilates teacher, an archaeologist and an ecologist.

It was organised by the school's business manager Tracy Othen, with help from parent guest speakers. She said: “We are passionate about celebrating all of the subjects at Coleham and careers week shows the children different jobs linked to their talents, whether this be art, music, sport, design and technology and science giving their learning a real life context.”

Headteacher Claire Jones added: "Careers events can often be aimed at older children in year six or at secondary schools, but we believe that it is never too early to start inspiring our youngest pupils with future career choices and role models from our own community.