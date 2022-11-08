Remembrance plans and road closures announced as Shrewsbury prepares to pay respects to war heroes

Salopians will pay their respects in the Quarry, Shrewsbury, once again

Shrewsbury mayor Elisabeth Roberts will join British Royal Legion representatives in the Square at 10.45am this Friday, ahead of the two minutes silence on the stroke of the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

Buglers will sound Last Post at precisely 11am to mark the two minutes silence.

On Remembrance Sunday, the mayor will also lead a civic procession with units of HM Forces and Service organisations from Shrewsbury Castle.

The procession will leave the Castle at approximately 10.20am following the route of Castle Gates, Castle Street, Pride Hill, Mardol Head and St John’s Hill to the Quarry.

A Memorial Service will take place in the Quarry at the War Memorial at 10.45am, Buglers will sound Last Post, which will be followed by two minutes’ silence and Reveille, after which wreaths will be laid.

On conclusion of the wreath-laying, the mayoral party will move to the saluting dais on St Chad’s Terrace, following which there will be a march-past and salute.

Military units and organisations will march from the Quarry main gates towards Murivance.

Rolling road closures will be in place between 9am and 12pm to allow the parade to pass by safely. Roads affected are Castle Street, Pride Hill, Shoplatch, St John’s Hill and St Chad’s Terrance. Roads will be closed for a short duration while the parade passes with controlled re-opening when safe to do so. St Chad’s Terrace will be closed for a longer period while the memorial service takes place at the War Memorial in the Quarry and then the march-past.

In addition, the weekend town centre road closures along Wyle Cop (uphill), High Street and Shoplatch will be suspended on Sunday, November 13 until the Remembrance parade and service have finished at approximately mid-day.

If residents are unable to attend the event, the Town Council will live-stream the proceedings. The link for the event will be posted on the Town Council’s website and social media this week.

Councillor Roberts said: “We welcome members of the public to come along and pay their respects to all those who gave their lives in two World Wars and the conflicts which have since followed. It is important to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice of yesterday which allows us to enjoy our freedom of today.