Historic railway station benefits from £11k grant

Inside the Abbey Station in Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust, which looks after Abbey Station in Shrewsbury, has received the money from Shropshire Council and the Community Asset Pilot Grant Scheme.

The grant has been used for some practical improvements to the venue, including insulation for the roof, side wall and floor in the main room – all of which will contribute to a properly heated venue throughout the winter months.

Philip Davies, chairman of the trust, said that the building was now available for use as a community facility to charitable, social, and not-for-profit organisations.

The station, once a terminal for The Potteries, Shrewsbury and North Wales Railway and the Shropshire & Montgomeryshire Light Railway, has undergone approximately 20 years of restoration work to slowly develop as a community facility.

Mr Davies said: "Last winter one of our board members, Michael Llewellyn, discovered that Abbey Station’s heat-retention properties were non-existent, and any heat we provided was completely lost overnight even with the heating on.

“We are delighted to say that, after the recent improvements, the running costs for heating and lighting have now reduced by an amazing 90 percent. Kitchen facilities will be installed in the second smaller room, and we are currently working on designing and installing professional display panels to tell the story of our railway heritage. We have purchased a projector and will be installing Wi-Fi soon.

“Abbey Station is a superb community asset for Shropshire residents – and was donated to the trust under the Shropshire Council Community Asset Transfer scheme.

“A big thank you to Shropshire Council, and the staff who have helped us with our grant application. They have been very helpful with progressing the project, which is greatly appreciated. Abbey Station is available to community, charitable and social organisations (and not-for-profit businesses) in Shropshire. The future looks exciting.”

The pilot grant came through the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) scheme, which is Government funding from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) that aims to provide direct business grants and wider business support as part of the recovery from the pandemic.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for health and communities, said: "Shropshire has a wealth of historical buildings to be celebrated. It is fantastic news to hear that Abbey Station has been renovated as a community facility so the trust can share its story and heritage, whilst also benefitting the local community. I wish them a prosperous future."

Mary Davies, local Shropshire Councillor for Abbey, said: “This is a terrific transformation for this historical building. To have this much-improved facility in the locality is a bonus, and I am sure it will be enjoyed by everyone in the area and beyond for years to come."