Bridge closure for repair work

Shropshire Council said that the closure would be for the unclassified road carrying the Malehurst No 1 Bridge near Pontesbury – due to work needed on the bridge.

The road goes from the Horsebridge Junction with the B4387 to the Malehurst Junction with the A488.

The closure will run from Monday, November 7, to Friday, November 11 – between 7am and 5pm each day.

The work will involve vegetation clearance from the bridge, masonry repairs to the downstream arch ring, repairs to the upstream steel post and tubular rail parapet, and the blast cleaning and painting of both parapets.

Shropshire Council said that carry out the work safely the bridge would have to be closed to traffic.

A diversion, via the A488, B4387 and local roads, will be available during the closure, with a signed diversion route in place.