Work to start imminently on traffic-calming measures near Shrewsbury schools

By Megan Howe

Work will get under way on Monday to install traffic-calming measures on a section of a Shrewsbury road.

Work on traffic-calming measures to begin this week

A 20mph speed limit as well as traffic calming measures will be introduced on Featherbed Lane, which includes plans to introduce raised plateaus and speed cushions.

The work, close to Sundorne Infant School and Nursery and Harlescott Junior School, will start this week and is estimated to last around three weeks.

Shropshire Council assured residents that work nearest to the school will be completed during half-term and that access to the school and to residential and business properties will be maintained.

Other parts of the plan include widening the pedestrian crossing, upgrading streetlights, resurfacing footpaths, and planting of extra hedgerows.

During the work the road will be closed from 8am to 5pm from October 24 to November 11, and signed diversions will be in place.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

