Work to start imminently on traffic-calming measures near Shrewsbury schools

Work on traffic-calming measures to begin this week

A 20mph speed limit as well as traffic calming measures will be introduced on Featherbed Lane, which includes plans to introduce raised plateaus and speed cushions.

The work, close to Sundorne Infant School and Nursery and Harlescott Junior School, will start this week and is estimated to last around three weeks.

Shropshire Council assured residents that work nearest to the school will be completed during half-term and that access to the school and to residential and business properties will be maintained.

Other parts of the plan include widening the pedestrian crossing, upgrading streetlights, resurfacing footpaths, and planting of extra hedgerows.