Plans for solar farm west of Shrewsbury submitted to Shropshire Council

Solar farm plans have been lodged

Shropshire Council has received a planning application for the erection of an up to 30 MW Solar PV Array on land to the west of Berrington.

The site would include ground-mounted solar PV panels, vehicular access, internal access tracks, landscaping and associated infrastructure, including security fencing, CCTV, and storage containers along with grid connection infrastructure, including substation buildings and off-site cabling.

Other planning applications recently received include an application for the building of a two storey, 66-bed care home for older people and associated outbuildings Sych Farm Adderley Road Market Drayto

At the village of Grinshill near Wem, the owners of 6 High Street have applied for permission to convert an existing detached barn to self-contained ancillary accommodation and occasional holiday let use. The plans also include the refurbishment of distressed outbuildings.

Meanwhile another at another holiday let scheme, Onneley Hall Farm, Newcastle Road, Woore, permission is being sought for a new building to house a swimming pool and games room at a proposed holiday let barn.

A Hope near Minsterley there are plans to replacement a garage and static caravan used as holiday let by new single storey holiday accommodation at Church Farm.

The site of former stone merchants in Oswestry town centre could make way for housing. An application has been received by Shropshire Council for three dwellings on the site in Salop Road.

A number of listed building planning applications have been lodged.

They include the part conversion of an existing outbuilding to become the groom’s accommodation at the John Nash, Regency Gothic house, Longner Hall at Uffington, Shrewsbury.

The owners of 24 High Street, Cleobury Mortimer want listed building consent to re-instate brick pillars and the replacement of rear garden gates off Eagle Lane at 24 High Street, Cleobury Mortimer.

At Meadow Farm, Clee St Margaret, Craven Arms there is an application for a first floor extension over an existing flat roofed area.