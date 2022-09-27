Six fire appliances including the water rescue unit were scrambled from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Wellington with an operations officer at about 6am.

The land ambulance service and the police were also on the scene at the Railway Bridge, near St Mary's Lane

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "One male was rescued from river using thermal image camera and boat with technical rescue crew."

The fire service incident stop message was received at 6.41am.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked to comment.

The latest incident is one of a number in the county over the last year, including the sad separate deaths of much loved Nathan Fleetwood and Toby Jones.

Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery has submitted evidence of river deaths dating back nearly 20 years to a safety review being carried out by Shropshire Council. The council is considering measures that should be taken to prevent more tragedies occurring.

Shrewsbury man Toby Jones, 31, died in April after getting into difficulty in the river on a night out in the town centre. Nathan Fleetwood, 21, also died in the River Severn after being missing for a number of weeks.

A countywide review was ordered after the deaths of Toby and Nathan, as well as a number of river rescues in quick succession.

Father-of-one Dan Walker was heroically rescued, and another man was saved thanks to a member of the Shrewsbury Canoe Hire team, while a casualty was rescued from the river in the Castlefields area. All those incidents happened in the space of a few weeks.