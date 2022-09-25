Notification Settings

Emergency services deal with two overnight crashes – one with five vehicles

By Dominic Robertson

The emergency services were called out to two crashes overnight – including one involving five cars.

Both crashes took place overnight

The first, which, according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service had involved the five cars, took place on Grainger Drive, Leegomery, in Telford.

Police, the ambulance service and fire crews were all called to the incident at around 11.20pm yesterday.

The fire service said that three crews had been sent to the scene, and were required to help make the vehicles safe – with no one trapped as a result of the crash.

The fire service said that their involvement in the incident was finished at around 11.40pm – 20 minutes later.

The second crash took place on the Emstrey Roundabout in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called to a crash involving one commercial van, at around 1.26am today.

Police and the ambulance service attended with the fire service saying one injured person had been left in the care of the paramedics when they finished at the scene, at around 2am.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

