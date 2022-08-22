Bill embarks on cycling pilgrimage to raise awareness of mental illness

Bill Hammond

Bill Hammond will cycle more than 1,000 miles through France and Spain to raised funds for the mental health charity Mind.

He is making the pilgrimage in memory of his niece, Charlotte Parson, who took her own life, aged 30 whilst in a specialist hospital.

"On September 2 I am setting off from Roscoff at the tip of Brittany, France to follow the pilgrim’s route to Santiago de Compostela in Spain in memory of Charlotte and others who suffer from mental illness. This journey of over 1,000 miles through France and Spain will also hopefully raise more funds to help raise awareness of mental disability," he said.

Mr Hammond, who taught at Shrewsbury High School, said while he was raising money for Mind, his sister, Charlotte's mother, had following Charlotte’s her daughter's death, set up an app called Combined Mind to help those young people and their families who might find themselves in a similar situation."

The family says that specific and targeted research is urgently needed into the causes of mental illnesses that are causing young people such as Charlotte to end their lives.

"Charlotte desperately wanted to live. She had a first class honours degree, played four musical instruments to a high degree and was a qualified Scuba divemaster.

"She sought professional support again and again but none was available," Mr Hammond said.

An accomplished cyclists he trained for this year's challenge by cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats last year.

But he says this is a very difficult challenge which takes in several tough climbs in the Pyrenees.

He is also carrying everything he needs during his month long challenge in panniers on his bike - including a tent, camping stove and pans. He even had portable solar panels on his bike.

"I will be camping while I am travelling through France. But then when I reach the Pyrenees I will jettison my camping gear because of the tough rides over the mountains. I will be staying in hostels from then on."