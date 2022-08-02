Thai restaurant set for historic Shrewsbury town centre premises

If approved a Giggling Squid restaurant would open in the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill premises

Shropshire Council is considering an application for 24 and 25 High Street in Shrewsbury to become a Giggling Squid restaurant.

The historic half-timbered building is one of the most prominent sites in Shrewsbury's town centre and is currently empty after the closure of the clothing shop.

Since the closure Shrewsbury Bid had put up artwork in the windows of the premises, which was built in 1569 and has listed status.

It has a plaque on the front which reads: "Erected by Richard Owen the Elder gentleman anno domini 1569."

There are two applications for the plan, one for full planning permission and another for listed building consent.

They ask for approval to re-fit the inside of the premises, and to put in a "kitchen extraction system and air intake system" at the back of the building.

The application also outlines plans to remove the retail fittings for the interior and re-fit the premises as a restaurant.

Giggling Squid has more than 40 restaurants across the county and is known for its spectacular decor, ready made for social media friendly pictures.

The application said that it is expected the work will reveal more of the historic nature of the building.

A design and access statement submitted by PNW Studios, states: "It is anticipated that more of the original building timber frame and more of the Victorian hall structure will be revealed by the removal of the modern shopfitting.

"Any interesting features revealed will be incorporated into the design of the restaurant and left visible and expressed for the public to see where possible.

"Due to the impressive nature of the Victorian Hall at first floor level it is proposed to locate the main dining space at this level."