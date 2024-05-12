Why nothing has happened at Shrewsbury's Lord Hill's Column four months after safety cordon went up
Shropshire Council is awaiting a report to determine the condition of Lord Hill's Column in Shrewsbury, five months after it was cordoned off due to safety concerns.
By Megan Jones
The safety cordon at the bottom of the column, next to a traffic island outside Shirehall, has been in place since early January after small pieces of debris from the statue fell to the ground.
Over the years the statue has had a number of significant repairs as Lord Hill battles his biggest enemy - the British weather.
Around £106,551 was spent on work to restore the column in early 2013 following a harsh winter with heavy winds. More recently, in 2019, the statue was once again found to have suffered damage as a result of strong winds and freezing weather.