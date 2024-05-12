The safety cordon at the bottom of the column, next to a traffic island outside Shirehall, has been in place since early January after small pieces of debris from the statue fell to the ground.

Over the years the statue has had a number of significant repairs as Lord Hill battles his biggest enemy - the British weather.

Around £106,551 was spent on work to restore the column in early 2013 following a harsh winter with heavy winds. More recently, in 2019, the statue was once again found to have suffered damage as a result of strong winds and freezing weather.