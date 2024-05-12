Meet the Shrewsbury physiotherapist offering ballet-inspired fitness classes

Now, Nicky, who has worked with injured athletes at The English Institute of Sport, has taken her work a step further.

She has opened Studio Barre in Shrewsbury, offering fitness classes that are designed to not only support rehabilitation but also help to prevent the onset of common aches, pains and injuries.

Barre is a low-impact full-body workout that blends ballet, pilates, stretching and sculpting exercises.

It has roots in the work of Lorre Berk, a German dancer and choreographer, who developed the technique in the 1950s to aid recovery from a back injury.

Nicky, who has been involved in sport all of her life, has been a physiotherapist since qualifying from Keele University with a 1st class honours degree in 2001.

Since then she has worked in a variety of environments including elite sport and private practice, most recently in her own clinic.

A desire to play a larger part in patients’ recovery – as well as a love of dance and fitness – were among the driving factors behind Studio Barre.