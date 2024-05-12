Shrewsbury pensioner to pedal 1,200 miles from Canterbury to Rome for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Steve Murchie, 70, is set to leave Canterbury on June 1 and plans to ride along the ancient Via Franciegena to arrive in Rome in late July.

The pensioner says he has been training for the last year for his odyssey with the help of ex-Shrewsbury Town footballer, Mickey Brown.

The trip will see Steve cycle through France, Switzerland and Italy on a 900-mile journey as the crow flies.

The route is an old pilgrimage trail where devotees would travel to Rome then onwards to the Holy Land and will see Steve have to pedal 1,200 miles to get to his destination.

He is doing it to raise money for three charities: GAIN (Guillain-Barré and Associated Inflammatory Neuropathies), The National Autistic Society and Help For Heroes.

Steve, who has also started a support group in Shrewsbury at the Dolphin Inn called TESS (Trauma-Empathy-Support-Shrewsbury) says he was motivated to take on the challenge to prove that life is not over when you get past middle age.

He said: “Some people give up physically at 50 but I'd like to inspire people to realise that you can still remain physically active.

“I am also doing this in memory of Martin Bromage who gave his life in raising funds for Help For Heroes in 2010 in a tragic gyrocopter crash in the English channel.”

Anybody that wishes to support Steve's epic trip can find out more information at justgiving.com/team/stevesbigcycle.

Steve will also be posting updates on his trip at instagram.com/stevesbigcycle.