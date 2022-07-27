Notification Settings

Two hurt in A5 crash near Shrewsbury

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Two people were hurt in a road crash on the A5 near Shrewsbury.

The A5 near Ensdon. Picture: Google

Firefighters were scrambled to Ensdon, near Montford Bridge, at 7.58am on Wednesday to reports of a road traffic collision.

One fire engine was sent from Shrewsbury where it was joined by the ambulance service and the police at the scene.

When they arrived they found two vehicles were involved in a collision.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Two casualties were assessed by ambulance but not taken to hospital. Fire crews used small gear to make vehicles safe."

The fire service incident stop message was received just over one hour later at 8.59am.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked to comment.

