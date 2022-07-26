'Everything must go': Shrewsbury town centre shoe shop closing down

Office Ladies in Shrewsbury is closing down

Office Ladies, on Pride Hill, will be closing soon. Signs in the window say: "This store is closing, everything must go. You can still shop with us online at office.co.uk."

The national retailer has 105 stores across the country.

It is not known why the store is closing, how many jobs will be affected or if the retailer is looking for another location in the town.

The company is owned by South African firm Truworths, which bought it for £256 million in 2015. Its first store was opened in 1981.