Baton-bearer tells of Queen's Relay pride in Shrewsbury

Kath holding the Commonwealth Games baton

Kath Norgrove, who works for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games partner Severn Trent, was chosen as a baton bearer in recognition of six successful years as Chair of Sustainable Bridgnorth. An environmental campaigning group which runs a Prevent Pointless Plastic campaign.

The aim is to reduce the use of single-use plastic as well as other environmental actions to make the area a sustainable low-carbon community.

Kath is a Network Optimisation Specialist from Alveley, and after taking on her stretch of the relay at the Quarry on Monday, said: "Being a baton bearer is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

It was an incredible opportunity to represent my community, and I certainly won’t forget the wonderful atmosphere as we took the baton through the Quarry.

"Our Prevent Pointless Plastic campaign encourages people to make a simple change to either reuse or refill.

"In our 2021 initiative alone, we saved over 18,000 plastic bottles per annum.

"And laid end to end, this is about 374km, the equivalent of over 23 times the length of the Severn Valley Railway.

" This is something we are really proud of.

"I’m also volunteering on one of Severn Trent’s water refill stations at the Games.