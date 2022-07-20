Ambulance crisis investigation to be launched by council

The review is expected to report back by October

Shropshire Council's cabinet was told that the review would focus on three elements – but that the authority's Performance Scrutiny Committee had stopped short of ordering a full inquiry into the issues.

The move comes amid a major deterioration in ambulance response times in the county – a trend which has continued over the last few months.

There have been repeated instances of patients waiting more than ten hours outside hospitals in the back of ambulances, and numerous cases of patients facing long waits for ambulance crews to arrive – some with tragic consequences.

Only last week West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it was now telling patients with suspected heart attacks or strokes that it could be "several hours" before help arrives, when the service is at its busiest.

Councillors agreed in May to consider whether to hold an inquiry – now Claire Wilde, chair of the Performance Management Scrutiny Committee, has revealed the proposal has been rejected, but that an investigation of three areas of the issue will instead be carried out.

She said the committee is expected to report back by October.

Councillor Wild said: "Historically we all know there has been an underperformance in achieving response times in the area for ambulances and that the delay getting to patients and the delay getting people into an appropriate setting can impact on outcomes for those persons.

"It was also highlighted that this can result in increased costs to the NHS and potential demand for other services such as adult social care as they require ongoing medication, care and support."

Councillor Wild said the committee will spend a day looking at each of the issues – one on prevention, primary care, and avoiding people requiring an ambulance, a second day on arrivals at A&E, the handover for treatment and access to beds, and a third on ensuring enough staff are available for 24 hour social care, with the availability of community beds to discharge patients."

Councillor Wild said that she considered it "a watershed moment for us".

Labour group leader Councillor Julia Buckley welcomed the move but said speed was of the essence.

She said: "As you are aware it is becoming ever more urgent and the ambulance have given a date in August where is is just going to collapse so it needs to be urgent."