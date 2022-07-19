Ukrainian musicians join Shrewsbury orchestra for 'moving' concert at the castle

The audience enjoyed listening to classical favourites during the concert at the castle. Pictures: Andy Bell Photography

Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra welcomed musicians who have moved to the county from their war-torn homeland, and even lent them instruments for the gig at Shrewsbury Castle.

Ukrainian refugees joined Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra for the concert. Pictures: Andy Bell Photography

Ukrainian visitors sang their national anthem in a specially formed choir, accompanied by the orchestra. The concert was in aid of Shropshire Supports Refugees.

It was led by orchestra conductor John Moore and featured favourites including Pomp & Circumstance, Jerusalem, Nimrod, Radetsky March, Die Meistersingers Overture and more.

Union Jack flags were out as concert-goers enjoyed the music. Pictures: Andy Bell Photography

One Ukrainian musician who played was Nana Illarionova, aged 22, who would ordinarily be playing with the orchestra at Karazin Kharkiv National University, but had to flee to the UK without her violin. She borrowed an instrument from viola player Jane Park in order to join in.

Nana said: "I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the whole orchestra for giving me the opportunity to take my mind off things and enjoy this wonderful moment. Though we speak different languages (my English is not perfect yet), music is the language of the world and unites people from different corners of the Earth.

"Professionals in their field, musicians to the core and incredibly open-minded people - this is the Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra. I am very glad to be a part of this big team for one evening."

Nana arrived in the UK three months ago under the sponsorship programme for Ukrainians and is hosted by Paula and Rhett Costin, who she describes as an 'incredible couple'.

"They are wonderful people and I was very lucky to meet them. In general there have been only very kind and friendly people in my experience during these three months in Shrewsbury. I want to say a big thank you to everyone! I really wish there was finally peace in my country so I could invite everyone to my home for a cup of tea too!"

Olena Sazonkina, a music teacher and pianist in Kyiv, helped prepare the choir to sing the national anthem in harmony - and arranged for members to wear traditional folk wreath headdresses. She said: "I'm amazed by the effort the orchestra has made to raise money and give support to refugees and musicians."

Orchestra Chairman Jon Box said more than £1,200 had been raised for Shropshire Supports Refugees. The orchestra charged only £2 for entry, asking audience members to donate in lieu of the full ticket price.