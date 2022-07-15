Trains cancelled as red extreme heat warning hits Shropshire

Transport for Wales will not operate between Shrewsbury and Birmingham on Monday and Tuesday next week

The train operator has said it won't be operating along the route via Telford on Monday and Tuesday, and is urging passengers to only make essential journeys in the extreme weather as it warns other services throughout Wales and the Borders could be disrupted

The UK Government has declared a national emergency following the Met Office updating its weather warnings to red – meaning a danger to life – for large parts of England, including the West Midlands and North West. Wales continues to be covered by an amber warning from Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach the high thirties in some parts of the country.

In light of these forecasts, TfW is now advising customers not to travel in the areas covered by the red weather warning, and to only make essential journeys in areas covered by the amber warning.

Services on routes within the areas covered by the red weather warning will be cancelled. The routes affected by these cancellations include Shrewsbury to Birmingham and Chester to Liverpool, Manchester and Crewe.

Temporary speed restrictions are likely to be in place across the rail network to reduce the risk posed by overheating rails. This will likely increase journey times and lead to short-notice alterations to services. Extreme temperatures could also lead to other infrastructure and fleet challenges such as track faults and overheating engines.

Colin Lea, TfW’s Planning and Performance Director, said: “The extreme weather that we are set to see on 18 and 19 July is likely to pose a risk of serious illness or danger to life, particularly in the West Midlands and North West England where temperatures will be at their highest.

“We strongly advise customers to carefully consider whether their journey is necessary, check before travelling in case of changes to services, and allow more time for any journeys they need to make.”

Tickets dated for travel for Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, will be valid for travel on between Wednesday, July 20, and Friday, July 22.

Tickets can be used at any time however, customers are encouraged to travel as close to their original booked time to help spread loadings.